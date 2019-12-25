Storm expected to hit Kern County Christmas Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A strong storm is expected to hit the greater Kern County area by the afternoon of Christmas Day.

KGET forecasters issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of the Kern County Mountains above 3,000ft.

Some areas including Tehachapi, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Frazier Park, and Pine Mountain Club could see up to 12 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Rain is expected in the lower elevations and on the valley floor.

The storm could impact roads along the passes, including I-5 through the Grapevine.

