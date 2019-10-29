Scoliosis Strong: CSUB freshman continues to play game she loves.

She’s a college athlete, overcoming a spinal curve that would sideline most soccer players.

Cassandra Herrman, a midfielder at California State University Bakersfield, did not let scoliosis keep her from the game she loves.

“I started playing soccer when I was four and I’ve been playing ever since. Honestly, my entire family plays. We’ve all grown up playing and it brought us closer as a family. It’s all I’ve ever known,” said Cassandra Herrman.

You can imagine how hard it was for Herrman when doctors told her she had scoliosis, a double major curve in her spine, one curve 50 degrees and the other more than 60 degrees.

“Kind of earth shattering. It was very scary because I was only 13 and I was stuck on not knowing if I’ll ever be able to play again, I wasn’t sure what I’d be able to do again,” Herrman said.

Doctors told Herrman there was only one way she might be able to play again.

“They told me the only solution would be surgery,” Herrman said.

At 13 years old, Herrman endured a 13 hour surgery.

“They fused 12 of my vertebrae and I have 24 screws and two rods in my back right now,” Herrman said,

Six months of recovery and therapy later she was back on the field.

“It was awful my first practice back. It felt like everyone was just running laps around me. It was so hard to get back into shape, it was hard to get my touches back, it was hard, but it was worth it,” Herrman said.

Worth it because today she is still on the field, playing for a Division I soccer program at CSUB.

“Don’t let anything stop you. You can do anything, just keep working and ultimately you can do whatever you want, whatever you put your mind to,” Herrman said.

CSUB Women’s Soccer program has one regular season game left on the schedule, Nov. 2 against Grand Canyon University.