Petition for gun violence restraining order filed against activist David Abbasi

A chief deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and a detective with the Bakersfield Police Department are taking legal action to seize firearms belonging to local activist and former cannabis dispensary owner David Abbasi.

KCSO Chief Deputy Damian Nord, and detective Daniel Brewer of the Bakersfield Police Department, filed petitions “on behalf” of their respective law enforcement departments for a gun violence restraining order against Abbasi, according to court documents obtained by KGET.

In the document, Nord said it is in his “…opinion, and others with the Kern Country Sheriff’s Office, that David Abbasi is emotionally unstable and poses a threat to himself or others, and that threat is magnified if he is in possession of firearms and deadly weapons.”

Abbasi was previously forbidden to own fire arms after he was convicted of a marijuana-related felony in 1997, according to the petition. In 2017 his felony was changed to a misdemeanor due to recent legislation; The case was later dropped, according to Abbasi, which allowed him to purchase firearms once again.

Abbasi purchased five weapons between September 1, 2018 and April 25, 2019, per the documents. The purchased firearms include three handguns, an ar-15 rifle, and a shotgun.

In late April 2019, Abbasi told KGET he acted in self defense when he brandished a loaded firearm at a teenage boy. The adolescent, according to Abbasi, attacked him as the teenager’s dog killed Abbasi’s dog.

Police later arrested Abbasi because he did not have “the required authorization to carry the loaded firearm in public,” per documents. Following the incident, Abbasi sent numerous emails to BPD Detective Brewer, the documents continued.

In one of the emails, Abbasi said he was “being maliciously prosecuted and denied services by Kern County government,” adding he was “afraid it has something to do with my vocal opposition to public corruption occurring here in Bakersfield.”

Abbasi told 17’s Eytan Wallace Abassi felt the effort to seize his weapons was for political retaliation. During the conversation, he also apologized for the following public statement at the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 30:

“Those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers, and you will my name is the lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.

H.A. Sala, Detective Brewer’s attorney, and Abbasi will appear before a judge Friday when they will hear evidence and call up witnesses.

Abbasi will not be allowed to own or purchase weapons for a year if the judge agrees that Abbasi should not own weapons.

After a year, the case would go back to a judge where the ban could be renewed again.