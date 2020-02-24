More than 50,000 Kern County ballots turned in so far

More than 50,000 ballots have been turned in to the the Kern County elections office, according to Mary Bedard, Kern County’s auditor-controller, county clerk, and registrar of voters.
In an email to 17 News, Bedard said 50,097 ballots have been turned in thus far.
Since early February, those who registered to vote-by-mail have been able to send in their ballots. Additionally, voters have been able to cast early ballots at the County elections office in downtown Bakersfield.
*Election Day is March 3.
IMPORTANT DATES:
2/25/2020 Last Day a Vote by Mail Application may be Received
2/29/2020 Curbside drop off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be available on the corner of Truxtun and N St. from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
2/29/2020 Kern County Elections office located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st floor will be open on Saturday, February 29th from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm for voting and return of vote by mail ballots.
3/3/2020 Polls Open 7am-8pm
*For voters not registered to vote: Conditional Voter Registration is available at every polling site.
*No Party Preference Voters can request a ballot for one of the parties that have open primaries (American Independent, Democratic, Libertarian)
Voters can change their party registration at their polling site
3/3/2020 Curbside drop off for Vote by Mail Ballots will be available on the corner of Truxtun and N St. from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm