BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old who went missing before the weekend has been found, according to his mother.

On Friday Darlene Doughty told 17 News her adopted son Justin went missing from the Centre for Neuro Skills.

Justin has been rehabilitating from a broken arm and a brain injury after being hit by a car on Manor Street and Roberts Lane on September 13.

Justin Doughty, who had gone missing from the Centre For Neuro Skills on Nov. 7 or 8, has been found.

He went missing Thursday night or Friday morning.

On Sunday Doughty contacted 17 News again to say Justin was found safe.