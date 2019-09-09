Luigi’s Renegades

While they didn’t get the win Saturday, Bakersfield College Football is a program with a long and rich history, most of which can be found handing on the wall at Luigi’s.

“Without a doubt there is a ton of BC stuff in here,” said Gino Valpredo, Luigi’s Restaurant.

Walking into Luigi’s, you can’t miss it.

“I mean it’s right behind us. It’s all over. Everytime you look up you see somebody somewhere that was involved in the program,” Valpredo said.

Renegade Footbal legends are proudly displayed on Luigi’s walls.

Every championship team, every great coach can be found there.

Gino’s grandfather, Luigi, sarted the tradition.

He loved photographs and he loved his community.

More than 100 years of Bakersfield history hangs on the walls.

“Probably the most talked about is Frank Gifford,” Valpredo said.

Everyone has their favorite photo, for Valpredo…

“Of course I’m going to start with this one because that’s the National Championship team,” Valpredo said.

Valpredo was a part of one of BC’s greatest teams, the 1988 Championship team.

The Gades went 11-0 that season, beating undefeated Fullerton College in the Potato Bowl at Memorial Stadium.

“Oh yeah, I remember it really well. I went and played at Arizona State after and it was probably one of the games that I remember the most just because the stands were completely full. 21,000 or 22,000 people and it was just insane. It was a wild game. It came down to the last minute and it’s just something that I’ll always remember,” Valpredo said.

It’s a little more than memories.

Valpredo says the coaching staff, his time at BC, it’s made him who he is today.

“I think it just meant a lot ot me in my life. It shaped a lot of the things I do and I know that I can do from the coaching staff up there,” Valpredo said.

Which is partly why the photo tradition continues, even as the restaurant begins to run out of wall space.

“Go Gades! I hope they have a great season this year,” Valpredo said.