BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments are teaming up with Honor Flight Kern County to bring books back to Porterville.

The agencies are holding a week-long book drive in honor of fallen Porterville Fire Captain Ramon Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. The pair tragically passed away searching for survivors in a fire that burned down the Porterville city library.

Books will be collected at every county and city fire station from now through March 16.