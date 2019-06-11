Kern public safety leaders, U.S. Postal Service representatives discuss mail theft in Kern County

Public safety leaders and representatives with the U.S. Postal Service gathered at the Merle Haggard post office Monday to remind the public they remain committed to combating mail theft.

“[We aim to] solve these crimes and hold people accountable for what they do in victimizing people in this county,” said McGregor Scott, U.S. attorney with the eastern district of California.

On behalf of the Department of Justice, he announced the arrest and conviction of Erin Elizabeth Peterson of Bakersfield. Peterson, 40, was found guilty of stealing mail in 2017.

“They found more than 428 pieces of stolen mail, 31 stolen credit cards, more than 100 stolen checks, a master key, $1,400 in cash, and 149 grams of meth,” Scott said.

Peterson was sentenced to 7 and half years in prison, and ordered to pay more than $90,000 in restitution.

Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, herself, a victim of mail theft, said the public can play a huge role in helping to fight theft.

“I want you to know at the D.A.’s office, we are committed to prosecuting people to the full extent of the law, but we need your help,” Zimmer said. “If you see something, please call in because law enforcement will follow up,” she continued.

If you are a victim of mail theft, or if witness a mailbox theft, contact local law enforcement or the enforcement branch of the postal service at 1-877-876-2455.

The United States Postal Service offers a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of a mail thief or thieves.