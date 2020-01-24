Hundreds hit the streets for annual Homeless point-in-time count.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets of Kern County on Friday morning, hoping to get a gage of the county’s homeless population.

The annual point-in-time survey started at 3:30 am and ended just after 8 am. Volunteers spent that time trying to get the most accurate count yet of just how many people are living on the streets.

Last year’s count was bolstered by an influx of new volunteers and revealed a more than 100-percent increase in our homeless population.

This year, organizers have a tool to track the growing homeless population. With the support of Kern County, volunteers used an app instead of a paper survey to count the number of people without permanent shelter.

Organizers have told 17 news that the official numbers won’t be released today.