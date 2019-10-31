For the glam and gory

From stunning and beautiful, to fun and animated, then ghastly and gory, Gabby Garcia can do it all.

“It’s me, that’s what I love to do,” Garcia said.

Garcia is a budding special effects makeup artist in town.

For the past decade she’s been making a name for herself by making others squirm.

“I just love using make up to transform people and using shades and highlights. You can totally reconstruct someone’s face and it’s so much fun,” Garcia said.

I decided to let Garcia try her magic on me.

I was a little apprehensive at first, especially after Garcia said, “It can take anywhere from 20 minutes to 6 hours depending on what I do.”

To be honest it’s hard for me to sit still that long, but I got a chance to talk with Garcia about why she loves what she does.

“I feel like it’s my outlet. I’m an introverted person so I feel like make up is where I can turn,” Garcia said.

She’s an artist, expressing herself through makeup.

“I know since I’ve been doing make up more I’ve been so much happier and it’s just fun. I love to create,” Garcia said.

Her dream, “I want to work on sets movies commercials. I want to do big productions,” Garcia said.

My transformation, from the living to the dead is the just the beginning.

For Garcia, Bakersfield is the perfect place to share her art and she encourages others to do the same.

“I think a lot of people doubt the city and I feel like these days it’s becoming more acceptable and open and people are into it now. If you go for it, people will be into it if you’re good at it and you work on it,” Garcia said.

Follow garcia on Instagram to see her latest creepy creations.

Instagram: @__ybbag