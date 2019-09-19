For the Love of Livestock

The Livestock Barns at the Kern County Fair are a magical place.

Children learn and grow in many ways raising and showing livestock at the fair.

“Fair is always my favorite time of year,” said Taylor Williams, West Bakersfield 4-H

For Taylor Williams fair time is a fun time.

For one reason, she loves her animals

“I like goats better than dogs, they’re just so sweet,” Williams said.

She also loves to compete, to see the results of her months of hard work.

Mainly, Williams loves the friends that have become family all because of livestock.

“There’s just been a lot of people that have helped me and I just want to put it forward,” Williams said.

Which is why she spends a lot of her time helping others, encourging new young showmen to follow in her footsteps.

“No matter how hard or difficult it gets, it’s always going to be a good experience in the long run. You learn a lot of life skills like responsibiliy, patience, and you just, you become a good person. Animals make you want to be a good person,” Williams said.

Ireland Comstock feels the same way.

“Just everything about it the friends, being in the ring, how competitive it is, but at the same time just how friendly everyone is. It’s just a big family,” said Ireland Comstock, Champion 4-H.

This is Comstock’s last chance to show at the Kern County Fair.

Soon she’ll be too old.

Much like Williams, she’ll miss the animals and the competition, but she’ll miss the people more.

“They’ve impacted me, they’ve shown me how to be more responsible, how to care for other things and be an overall good person and I can’t thank them enough,” Comstock said.

Those livestock barns, a child’s time there is breif, but its a time they never forget.

“It changes your life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it,” Comstock said.