Drive-by shooting leaves two teens with minor wounds near Longfellow Elementary

Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Longfellow Elementary School.

BPD says around 2 p.m. someone opened fire on two teens at Union Avenue and Lincoln Street.

They suffered minor wounds that are not life-threatening.

BPD says the two were not connected to the school.

The suspect vehicle was an older white or cream sedan, but specific details about the make and model are currently unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Bakersfield Police by calling (661) 327-7111.