BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Young Marines are at Round Table Pizza located at 4200 Gosford Road to collect “get well” and sympathy cards for the vigil of the Saugus shooting victims. These cards will be delivered personally, tonight.

Toys for Tots are also at Round Table Pizza collecting toys and donations for the kids in the community.

The community can drop off cards at any time from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Toys and donations will be collected from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.