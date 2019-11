Kevin Harvick prepares to practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. Harvick is one of four drivers racing for the championship. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Despite a late rally, Bakersfield’s own Kevin Harvick took fourth place in the Nascar cup finale at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch won his second championship this afternoon while Martin Truex, Jr. took second place.

Erik Jones rounded out the top 3.

Harvick managed to climb back into fourth for the finish.

Leading up to the Ford EcoBoost 400, Harvick won 4 races, this season placed top 5 in 14, and led more than 900 laps.