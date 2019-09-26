A Wish at the Fair

September marks National Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Each year, more than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States.

This week at the Kern County Fair, the Bakersfield Fire Depratment joined with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help a child with a life-threatening medical condition forget about the pain for a while and enjoy just being a kid at the fair.

Three years ago Damon Cruz was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that spread down his spine.

He’s had numerous brain surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

As you can imagine, it’s been hard.

The Bakersfield Fire Department wanted Damon to forget about his battle for a day.

A crew of firefighters escorted damon around the fair, playing games and having fun.

Damon made it out of there like a bandit with lots of toys and stuffed animals to remember the night with his firefighter friends.

His family so thankful for the new memories.

“It’s been a while since we’ve come to the great Kern County Fair or since we’ve been out. This was very much needed that’s for sure,” said Marilyn Cruz, Damon’s Mother.

“It’s very important to our department that we reach out to our community and volunteer whenever you can and just seeing Damon smile made it all worth it,” said George Esparza, Bakersfield Fire Department.

Bakersfield Firefighters raise money every year to help take local children battling illnesses to the fair.

This wasn’t Damon’s big wish, just a little fun in the meantime.

Damon’s Make-A-Wish dream is to go on a Disney cruise.

He has to be at least 5-years-old to go on the cruise.