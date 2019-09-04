2nd Annual Mutts & Trucks Adoption Event

It’s a chance to come out and meet your Kern County Firefighters and if you’re able add a four legged member to your family.

The 2nd Annual Mutts and Trucks event is a family friendly event featuring food, music and drinks.

Adoption fees are reduced for firefighters.

Adoption fees are waived for veterans or retired military personnel.

The event is Saturday, September 7, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the station.

The station is located at 7900 Downing Avenue near 1933 in northwest Bakersfield.

If you’re not looking to adopt, you can still attend the event to meet Kern County Firefighters and have a little fun.