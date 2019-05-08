Bakersfield College was founded in 1913 and is one of the nation’s oldest continually-operating community colleges. The college serves 20,000 students on the 153-acre main campus in northeast Bakersfield, at the Weill Institute in downtown Bakersfield, and at the Delano Center 35 miles north of Bakersfield. Classes are offered on a traditional 16-week semester calendar as well as in a variety of non-traditional scheduling options: evenings, weekends, short-term vocational programs and online.

You can attend BC! Apply in 5 Easy Steps!

Step 1: Application

The first step to higher education success is to apply online to attend Bakersfield College!

Step 2: Orientation

The Orientation formally introduces you to BC. Register online for the in-person Orientation, or complete the Orientation online.

Step 3: Assessment Testing

The Assessment Testing process you into English, Reading, and Math classes. These classes are the foundation for all other classes here at BC.

Take the Assessment Test at the Assessment Center anytime during their business hours with your photo ID and your BC ID or SSN. Practice tests are available online.

Step 4: New Student Workshop & Student Education Plan

Attend the New Student Workshop in person to develop your Education Plan.

If you choose to complete the New Student Workshop online, you will need to contact the Counseling department at 661-395-4421 to schedule an individual appointment to develop your Education Plan.

Step 5: Register for Classes

Instructions for registering for classes are available online. If you are still unsure about the classes you should register for, please meet with a counselor or educational advisor in the Counseling department (CSS Building, 1st Floor).