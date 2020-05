BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley Plaza mall is reopening Saturday and management is recommending — but not requiring — that shoppers wear face masks.

The mall’s website said hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Hand sanitizer will be supplied for shoppers, and there will be sanitized spots to sit.

It was not yet known which stores will be open.