Three Bakersfield restaurants receiving $3,500 grants to help them rebound from impacts of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three restaurants in Bakersfield are receiving $3,500 grants to help them rebound from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the California Restaurant Foundation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that Ninja Sushi & Korean BBQ, Pappy’s Coffee Shop and Remix Asian Kitchen are among 109 restaurants to receive the grants from the CRF’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund.

The $3,500 cash grants are intended to assist small restaurants with payroll and expenses, such as increasing hours and bringing on new hires. In addition to the grant, restaurants will receive one year of small-business support services.

A portion of the grants will go to individual restaurant workers facing unforeseen hardships, according to PG&E.

“The money helps pay my rent, employees, and utilities. It helps keep the restaurant open,” said Jae Kim, owner of Ninja Sushi & Korean BBQ. “At this moment, anything helps to keep our doors open. We are grateful for the support.”

Qualified applicants had to be California resident-owned businesses, with special consideration given to minority- and women-owned businesses. Restaurants also have to be currently open and have had a revenue loss of more than 20% from 2019 to 2020.

