The Outlets at Tejon reopen with safety precautions in place

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Outlets at Tejon reopened to the public, but will begin to open in phases with some individual stores opening sooner than others.

A spokesperson of the company said the janitorial crew has done a thorough cleaning while also installing hand-sanitizing stations.

They will also place signs to remind shoppers of safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing face masks. The food court, Camp Tejon, and all children’s rides will stay closed until further notice.

The center will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.