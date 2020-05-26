The Mission at Kern County’s Encore Boutique is set to reopen tomorrow with modified hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Wednesday, The Mission at Kern County’s Encore Boutique and the job training resource center will reopen with limited hours and employees. Despite the modified hours of operations, the boutique will follow strict guidelines provided by local and state health agencies.

The boutique is asking customers to:

· Wear a mask inside the store

· Allow six feet between other shoppers

· Use credit, debit and apple pay if possible

The boutique will also enforce several precautions for the safety of their customers. Staff will be required to wash their hands frequently, disinfect all the counters in the store throughout the day, and steam every piece of clothing before putting it out on the sales floor.

Executive Director of The Mission at Kern County Carlos Baldovinos said in a statement the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult, but they are still trying to make sure they can provide employment during these unprecedented times.

“The economic effects of COVID-19 has been very difficult, as we have had to close our doors for over 10 weeks,” said Baldovinos. “During these unprecedented times we are working hard to continue to provide employment while shutting doors to our income generating resale-boutique.”

The boutique’s operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is accepting new and gently used donations at the main campus located at 821 E. 21st St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.