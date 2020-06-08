Live Now
UPDATE: Bowling, arcade now open at The BLVD!

UPDATE: The BLVD! has announced that bowling lanes and the arcade are now back open for use as of today.

Bowling lane reservations are recommended prior to visiting. Make a reservation by calling ahead to 661-873-4477 or email us at reservations@blvdbakersfield.com. When emailing, please include your name, phone number, number of guests, preferred date and time and preferred number of lanes.

Dine-in service in also now available at the venue, in addition to takeout and delivery.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BLVD! has announced it will reopen its doors on Friday for takeout and delivery after being closed due to COVID-19.

The entertainment venue, located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., said family takeout meals, select appetizers, drinks to go and more will be available. Delivery will be available within a five-mile radius, the business said.

The BLVD! it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Advance orders can be made online at BLVDBakersfield.com

