The BLVD reopens its doors today after long-term closure due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The BLVD is back open today after being forced to close indoor activities when the pandemic began.

According to BLVD, they will offer bowling, laser tag, arcade games and indoor dining all at 25 percent capacity. The venue is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

In addition to smaller groups, BLVD said they will be sanitizing games and table constantly. There are also dozens of sanitizing stations around. Attendees must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

“I’m glad we’re back and can’t wait to see our customers smile again as they enjoy their favorite activities with their family and friends at the BLVD,” said Elisa Moore, director of marketing and sales.

