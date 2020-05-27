Stores in The Marketplace back open for in-store shopping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Stores in The Marketplace have begun to reopen for in-store shopping, according to the shopping center’s website.

Stores including Bella at the Marketplace, Victoria’s in the Marketplace, Mainland Skate & Surf, Color Me Mine and Supercuts are now available for in-store shopping. However, some businesses are still only open for curbside pickup and delivery orders, including Williams-Sonoma, Chico’s and Soma Intimates.

A few stores are still temporarily closed, including Ulta, Talbots, Lululemon and Patrick James, the website shows.

One restaurant, Toro Fusion Grill and Bar, is available to dine-in customers. Other eateries including Applebee’s, Tahoe Joes, Mama Tosca’s and Que Pasa Mexican Grill are still only accepting takeout orders at this time, according to the website.

The Edwards Cinemas is still closed, as movie theaters are part of the state’s Phase 3 plans and have not been allowed to open yet. Fitness studios Club Pilates and YogaSix are also currently closed.

For a full list of the status of all stores, visit https://bit.ly/3gtU0vR.