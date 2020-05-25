Stars Theatre Restaurant to offer takeout, dine-in dinner service starting Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stars Theatre Restaurant has announced it will offer takeout and dine-in dinner service beginning Friday.

The restaurant said dinner will be held Friday and Saturday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Orders must be placed online or over the phone at least 24 hours in advance. The menu consists of a charbroiled tri-tip dinner, a charbroiled chicken dinner and hearty spaghetti dinner.



For the safety of guests, tables will be spaced out to adhere to social distancing guidelines and extra sanitation will take place throughout the building, the restaurant said.

For more information, visit bmtstars.com/restaurant or call 661-325-6100.

Starting Tuesday, the box office will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for phone calls only. As of now, Stars Theatre said all theatrical productions have been suspended and will be rescheduled once it is deemed safe to by state and local government.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, previously announced BMT Summer Workshops of “Moana Jr.” and “Fame the Musical Jr.” have been cancelled, the theater said.

“Stars looks forward to sharing the magic of musical theatre with students in 2021,” Stars said.

For updates, visit bmtstars.com/summerworkshop or follow Stars School of the Performing Arts on Facebook.