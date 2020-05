BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Ross reopened its Northwest Bakersfield location Wednesday with many in line on its first day back.

The store, like many others, opened with new capacity limits and social distancing guidelines.

According to their website, they will also hold a special shopping hour for seniors, 55 and older, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ross is located at 9000 Rosedale Highway in the Northwest Promenade.