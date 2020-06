BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another business prepares to reopen. Local Basque icon Pyrenees Cafe will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. Friday for breakfast for dine-in customers.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they will allow a lower-than-usual amount of customers and space out their tables to help keep people social distancing while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The restaurant highly encourages making reservations due to the new changes.