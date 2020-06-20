Nail salons, tattoo shops, massage businesses reopen Friday in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors officially reopened Friday in Kern County.

Workers and customers must wear face masks in stores and the state guidelines require them to deep clean any reusable equipment.

Some services are not available yet like body piercings involving the nose or mouth.

Mad Dog Tatoo in Bakersfield shut down right after the stay-at-home order was issued in mid-March.

Rob Graves says customers kept calling him in the weeks that followed, wondering when they could come in, but they stayed closed.

He told 17 News, he hopes there isn’t another surge in COVID-19 cases, forcing him to shut down again.

“They might close us down, you never know within a month if the spike happens. It’s kind of an unsure thing and we’re gonna do what we can while we are open,” he said.

Graves says tattoo shops and other businesses that offer personal services were already very clean. The biggest difference now, he says, is they having to wear masks and stop people from crowding in the lobby.