McMurtrey Aquatic Center to reopen for lap swimming July 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield said the McMurtrey Aquatic Center pool will reopen to the public for lap swimming beginning Monday, July 6. The pool, like other public gathering spaces, has been closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, the city says lap swimming will be permitted three times a day for people 12 years old and older. Children as young as 8 years old are permitted during family swim times on Saturdays.

Swimmers are allowed one lane and one visit per day and are asked to reserve a lane a day in advance by calling 661-852-7431. All swimmers will have their body temperatures screened. Those protocols will be in place for at least two weeks.

The slides and the aquatic center and other city-operated pools will remain closed, according to the release.