Kern County Special Waste Facility reopens Stop ‘n’ Shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County Public Works has announced it officially reopened the Stop ‘n’ Shop Program located at the Kern County Special Waste Facility in Bakersfield.

According to Public Works, The Stop ‘n’ Shop, is a reuse and recycling program that offers the community an opportunity to collect a variety of used paints, household cleaners, pool chemicals, pesticides, and more, free of charge.

This facility specializes in disposing of harmful household hazardous waste such as batteries, home-generated sharps, paints, fluorescent bulbs, and many more, said KCPW.

Portions of these products like paints, wood stains, and others are often placed on the

shelves of the Stop ‘n’ Shop to be reused by potential customers. All of these items are available for FREE, in limited quantities, according to Public Works.

The following are some rules for the Stop ‘n’ Shop:

• The Stop ‘n’ Shop is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays

only

• Maximum weight allowed is 50 pounds per week, per vehicle (not per person)

• You can only come once a week, even if you do not take 50 pounds

• You can only shop for 10 minutes

• Children and pets are not allowed in the Stop ‘n’ Shop area

• No walk-ins allowed, you must arrive in a vehicle

• The Stop ‘n’ Shop opens at 9:00 a.m. – No Early Birds

KCSW said it will recommend for visitors to wear face coverings, only one shopper per vehicle is allowed to shop.

The shop may be shut down at any time without notice, said Public Works.

The Kern County Special Waste Facility is located on 4951 Standard Street, on the corner of Foster and Standard Streets in Bakersfield. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to receive any Household Residential Hazardous Waste, said KCSW.

The facility said it will offer a drive-thru service where the public can discard of all their household hazardous waste including fluorescent lights, batteries, automotive products as well as electronic devices.

For more information, click here.