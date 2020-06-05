Kern County permitting 12 more industries to reopen under new coronavirus health guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials said 12 more industries have been permitted to reopen from coronavirus-related restrictions under new health guidelines provided by the state.

Under the new guidelines, businesses within the following sectors can begin to reopen: Schools; day camps; camping; hotels — for travelers; casinos and card rooms; film, television and music production; pro sports without an audience; bars and wineries; gyms and fitness studios; family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and batting cages; zoos and museums.

No other industries were provided new guidelines and will remain closed, the county said.

Officials said it will help local businesses this weekend to interpret and implement new health guidelines and encourages everyone to continue to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and to wash hands frequently.

Local businesses can call 661-321-3000 for help and officials said the new guidance documents will be available at the county’s website.

In March, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay-at-home order because of the outbreak of the new coronavirus and COVID-19. The illness has killed 45 Kern County residents and more than 100,000 people in the United States.

As of Friday, the county reported 2,544 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,729 people recovering from the illness.

Several industries have since reopened including dine-in restaurants, salons and barber shops, but with new health guidelines.

