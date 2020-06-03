Kern County Museum on Wednesday reopens outdoor exhibits only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are reopening Wednesday with a few changes.

According to a recent post on the museum’s Facebook page, they will be holding outdoor exhibits only. The indoor exhibits won’t open for the public.

They have also modified their hours on top of other changes. Their operating hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No one will be allowed to enter after 3 p.m.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask and admission is $5.