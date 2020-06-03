Kern County Museum on Wednesday reopens outdoor exhibits only

Kern County Back In Business

by: Norma Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are reopening Wednesday with a few changes.

According to a recent post on the museum’s Facebook page, they will be holding outdoor exhibits only. The indoor exhibits won’t open for the public.

They have also modified their hours on top of other changes. Their operating hours will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No one will be allowed to enter after 3 p.m.

Visitors will be required to wear a mask and admission is $5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crespo Roofing

Crespo Roofing

Ask for our COVID-19 discounts and deep first responder discounts - up to 25% or $2,500!

Visit CrespoRoofing.com

Qwik Time Plumbing

Qwik Time AC & Heating

Mention discount code KGET to save $400 on a new energy efficient AC and heating system!

Visit QwikTimeAC.com

Qwik Time Plumbing

Western Security

Mention this ad to get your first 3 months of monitoring FREE!

WesternSecurityBakersfield.com

Fatburger

Fatburger

Fresh authentic tasting burgers, fries, and real ice cream shakes. Now open for dine in, curbside, take out, or delivery

Visit Fatburger.com

Latest News

More Local News