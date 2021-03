BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hodel’s Country Dining is reopening next week after closing for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are starting up basically with the same great comfort food and family fun atmosphere you have come to love in the past and missed so very much. We’ve missed you too,” the restaurant said in a release.

Hodel’s reopens Tuesday, March 23. It’s located northwest of the intersection of Knudsen and Olive drives.