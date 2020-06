BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The downtown dive bar, Guthrie’s Alley Cat, reopened their doors for the first time since being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, bars were allowed to reopen, but they still must follow safety precautions.

The Alley Cat will be open until 2 a.m. tonight. Their operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.