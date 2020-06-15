Beale Memorial Library to kickoff curbside services

Live Now
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Beale Memorial Library has announced it will begin to provide curbside services Monday.

The library said today, June 15, from 12-6 p.m., the Beale will be hosting its first day of curbside services.

Customers have to make an appointment to pick up their holds, have requested titles delivered to them, and pick up their requested “grab bags” of library-selected titles in their genre of choice, according to the Beale Memorial Library.

In partnership with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the library said it will also be giving out free lunches for children between the ages of two through 18, no appointment of registration necessary.

The Beale Memorial Library is located at 701 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, California.

