BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 24th Street Cafe in downtown Bakersfield reopened Monday after shutting down back in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular restaurant known for its hearty breakfasts is once again open for dine-in services, but due to the state’s guidelines there will be limited seating.

The owners want their customers to know that despite the restrictions there is still plenty of food to go around.