BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 24th Street Cafe in downtown Bakersfield is reopening on Wednesday for outdoor dining and takeout. The restaurant made the announcement in a social media post. They have been closed since July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be reopening with limited hours until further notice. You can call (661) 323-8801 to place your orders.

24th Street Cafe will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1415 24th Street.