Breaking News
Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 7pm Thursday for All Valley Locations
Kern County Back In Business
The Mission at Kern County’s Encore Boutique is set to reopen tomorrow with modified hours
Stars Theatre Restaurant to offer takeout, dine-in dinner service starting Friday
Video
Valley Plaza mall reopening Saturday
Video
Outlets at Tejon to reopen next week
Video
Health and wellness spa Zivel is now booking private appointments as coronavirus restrictions are lifted
More Kern County Back In Business Headlines
Taft City Council developing plans for safe reopening
Video
NOR tennis and pickleball courts reopening for singles play only
Bike Bakersfield reopening next week with new hours
County: State gives greenlight to accelerate further into Phase 2; businesses can reopen Thursday
Video
Rio Acai downtown reopening for pickup and UberEats on Thursday
Video
Local escape room, Puzzle Effect, reopens for business
Video
County planning phased reopening starting next week
Padre Hotel reopens for to-go food orders
Video
Kern bookstores, florists, clothing stores open doors under Phase 2
Video
The BLVD! to reopen for takeout, delivery on Friday
Video