(iSeeCars) – The luxury SUV market continues to grow as luxury buyers abandon sedans and embrace more functional crossovers and SUVs. Luxury SUVs often feature the latest and greatest technology, higher-quality interiors, and a more comfortable ride, justifying their higher price tags compared to mainstream counterparts. Purchasing a used luxury SUV offers a more affordable approach than buying new versions of these premium haulers. But with so many options to choose from, which used luxury SUVs are the best choice?

To help used car shoppers find the best used luxury SUVs, iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million cars and narrowed down the Best Used Luxury SUVs across all sizes. The winners are the SUVs that are the longest-lasting, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Here are the Best Used Luxury SUVs by size:

Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUVs

Subcompact SUVs are the most recent entrants to the SUV segment, with many entering the market over the past eight years. Subcompacts are the smallest SUVs available, making them the perfect choice for luxury car buyers either entering the SUV market for the first time or downsizing from a larger vehicle.

The Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUV is the BMW X1, which boasts impressive safety scores and above-average cargo capacity and fuel economy for the class. It’s followed by the Buick Encore, which is praised for its predicted reliability ratings and ample passenger and cargo space. Ranked third is the sporty Audi Q3, which was introduced for the 2015 model year, and along with impressive driving dynamics and safety features, it also comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Subcompact SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 BMW X1 8.6 $36,212 2 Buick Encore 8.4 $23,875 3 Audi Q3 8.3 $38,050

1. BMW X1

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,211

2. Buick Encore

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,875

3. Audi Q3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 6.8

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,050

Best Used Luxury Small and Compact SUVs

Compact SUVs are versatile vehicles with enough space to haul a family and cargo while still being easy to maneuver and providing impressive fuel economy.

The Best Used Luxury Small SUV is the Acura RDX, which is the luxury equivalent of the popular compact SUV, the Honda CR-V. Along with its stellar reliability rating and perfect safety score, the Acura RDX comes with a lower-than-average price tag and ownership costs. The compact BMW X3 ranks second, which comfortably seats five passengers and has above-average cargo space for the class. The fuel-efficient X3 has multiple engine options, including a turbocharged four-cylinder and a twin-turbo six-cylinder, and earns 25/29 mpg on the city/highway for its base model. The Audi Q5 ranks third, which has powerful engine options and a premium interior.

Best Used Luxury Small and Compact SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Compact SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3-Year Old Used Car Price 1 Acura RDX 8.6 $40,095 2 BMW X3 8.6 $44,655 3 Audi Q5 8.4 $43,031 4 INFINITI QX50 8.3 $43,031 5 Volvo XC60 8.2 $39,543

1. Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,094

2. BMW X3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 7.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,654

3. Audi Q5

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,030

4. INFINITI QX50

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 7.0

Retained Value Score: 7.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,543

5. Volvo XC60

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.9

Retained Value Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $43,896

Best Used Luxury Midsize SUVs

Midsize SUVs provide more passenger and cargo space than their compact counterparts and many provide a convenient third row of seating. They combine the best of both worlds as capable family haulers that are easier to drive and more efficient than full-size SUVs.

The Best Used Luxury Midsize SUV is the Volvo XC90. With a perfect safety score and a full suite of standard driver assistance features, the XC90 also has great long-term reliability and value-retention scores. The Acura MDX ranks second thanks to its long-term reliability and value retention. The MDX has above-average fuel economy for its class and is among the more affordable luxury midsize SUVs available. Beginning with 2017 models, every MDX comes standard with the AcuraWatch suite of safety features that includes lane keep assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Additions like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera are also available.

Ranked third is the Lexus RX 350, a luxury SUV reflecting the Lexus brand’s reputation for quality and reliability. Built on the same platform as the Toyota Highlander, the RX 350 comes with a long list of standard features and suite of standard safety features beginning with the 2017 model year. An additional Lexus makes the list, the fourth-ranked GX 460 off-road cruiser, for premium SUV shoppers who want something more rugged.

Best Used Luxury Midsize SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Best Midsize SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3-Year Old Used Car Price 1 Volvo XC90 8.9 $53,989 2 Acura MDX 8.7 $44,273 3 Lexus RX 350 8.7 $49,057 4 Lexus GX 460 8.5 $56,652 5 Audi Q7 8.4 $61,699

1. Volvo XC90

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,384

2. Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 9.3

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,272

3. Lexus RX 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 8.4

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,056

4. Lexus GX 460

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 8.7

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $56,651

5. Audi Q7

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.0

Retained Value Score: 7.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $61,699

Best Used Luxury Large SUVs

Bigger is better when it comes to cargo capacity and towing capability. For drivers who require three full rows of seating and don’t partake in frequent parallel parking, these are the best used large SUVs available.

The Best Used Large Luxury SUV winner is the Lexus LX 570, which is the luxury version of the famed Toyota Land Cruiser. Along with being a capable off-roader, the LX 570 has great long-term reliability and value retention scores. The Lincoln Navigator and its extended variant, the Navigator L, earn the runner-up spot. Along with being among the Most Reliable Luxury SUVs, the Navigator offers an upscale cabin with abundant passenger and cargo space. The Navigator L is 9.1 inches longer than the standard Navigator and provides 15 more cubic feet of cargo space.

Best Used Luxury Large SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Large SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price 1 Lexus LX 570 8.9 $90,632 2 Lincoln Navigator 8.8 $84,678 Lincoln Navigator L 8.6 $85,598 3 Buick Enclave 8.6 $39,017 4 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 8.5 $212,999 5 Cadillac Escalade 8.3 $75,413

1. Lexus LX 570

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $90,631

2. Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 6.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $84,678

Lincoln Navigator L

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 9.0

Retained Value Score: 6.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $85,597

3. Buick Enclave

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $39,017

4. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 8.7

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $212,999

5. Cadillac Escalade

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 9.4

Retained Value Score: 7.5

Safety Score: 8.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $75,412

Best Used Luxury Hybrid SUVs

Hybrid SUVs offer more fuel-efficiency than their non-hybrid counterparts, making them a great transportation choice for drivers seeking a more practical family hauler. The Lexus RX 450h earns the title of the Best Used Luxury Hybrid SUV thanks to its stellar reliability, value retention, and safety scores. The Lexus NX 300h is the runner-up for the Best Used Luxury Hybrid SUV. Along with offering a comfortable ride, the fuel-efficient compact SUV earns an EPA-estimated 41 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. Ranked third is the Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid, which can travel up to 18 miles on battery power, while returning an estimated 55 MPG -equivalent in combined city/highway driving.

Best Used Luxury Hybrid SUVs – iSeeCars Rank Large SUV Quality Score (of 10) Average 3 Year Old Used Car Price 1 Lexus RX 450h 9.2 $45,098 2 Lexus NX 300h 8.6 $36,765 3 Volvo XC90 8.3 $38,330 4 Lexus RX 450 L 8.2 $54,480 5 Porsche Cayenne 8.0 $108,114

1. Lexus RX 450h

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.3

Reliability Score: 9.5

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: 9.4

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $52,960

2. Lexus NX 300h

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 6.3

Retained Value Score: 9.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,919

3. Volvo XC90

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,384

4. Lexus RX 450hL

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.0

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 8.8

Safety Score: 8.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $54,479

5. Porsche Cayenne

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 8.3

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $108,113

Bottom Line:

From small subcompacts to full-size heavy haulers, there are many high-quality and reliable used luxury SUVs to suit your needs. Be sure to check out our helpful Best Used SUVs and Best Used Cars guides to help you find the best used car at the best price.

This article, the Best Used Luxury SUVs, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.