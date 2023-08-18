The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar has been setting records this year, and now a new limited-edition model has claimed the fastest lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife for a production electric car. The car in question is the Nevera Time Attack, which set the record on Friday and was subsequently featured at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week.

One of just 12 Time Attack models set the new record of 7:05:298 on the traditional 12.9-mile circuit. The mark beats the record set in June by the Tesla Model S Plaid with the Track Pack by 20 seconds. The car also set a new record of 7:00:928 on the newer, shorter 12.8-mile version of the track. Croatian racing driver Martin KodriÄ set the record using Michelin Cup2R tires, and Rimac says the record was verified by independent timing data.

The Nevera Time Attack is a paint and trim package without any performance upgrades. The record-setting car, as well as the first Time Attack delivered to a customer—which also happened on Friday—sports Squadron Black paint with Lightning Green highlights and stripes. Rimac says this shade of green was inspired by a weather phenomenon that happens before a storm, when charged ionized particles gives the sky a green hue. The color is also a nod to the BMW M3 founder Mate Rimac converted to electric power more than a decade ago.

The other 11 Nevara Time Attack models have already been sold, and those owners will be able to pick a Squadron Black or bare carbon-fiber base, with a choice of highlight colors that includes Rimac Racing Red and Stiniva E-Blue. The highlight colors are echoed by a subtle color reflection in the alloy wheels. The underside of the rear wing of each Time Attack will also sport the message: “Dedicated to those coming after us.”

Inside, the Nevera Time Attack’s has black Alcantara upholstery with accents and contrast stitching to match the exterior color. The seatbacks have “Time Attack” stitching and every car comes with an engraved “Time Attack: 1 of 12” plaque.

The Rimac Nevera makes 1,914 hp from four electric motors—two up front and two in the rear. It set a new 0-60 mph production car record in May of 1.74 seconds while claiming 23 performance records in the same day. Before that, it set a new electric speed record of 256 mph. In July, it set a new record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, running the hill climb in a time of 49.32 seconds.



