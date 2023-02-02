Bugatti’s one-off Chiron Profilée went under the hammer at an auction in Paris this week and ended up selling for double its pre-auction estimate. The final price paid, including the buyer’s premium, was over $10 million, making it the most expensive new car ever to be sold at auction.

McLaren’s successor to the 720S is set for a reveal later this year and word on the street is that it will be called a 750S. In keeping with McLaren’s alphanumeric naming strategy, the 750S name implies the car will pack 750 metric horsepower, or about 740 hp.

Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and a prototype for the former has been spotted. There will be new technology in the headlights, and rumors point to the availability of a new performance flagship as well.

You’ll find these stories and more in today’s car news, right here at Motor Authority.

One-off Bugatti Chiron Profilée sells for record $10.7M at auction

McLaren 750S reportedly coming this fall to replace the 720S

2024 Porsche Taycan spy shots

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

Nissan electric sports car concept to headline sustainable mobility event

GM CEO: Flexible on battery cells in EV ramp

Ferrari patents system that uses gas thrusters to boost performance

Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss

Volvo reportedly plans 6 EVs through 2026

Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging

