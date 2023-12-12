Dutch car customizer and coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design has released details on its latest build, a targa conversion for the Ferrari Testarossa.

Despite being in production for more than a decade, Ferrari never offered an open-top version of the wedge-shaped V-12 supercar, although a one-off Testarossa Spider was built for Gianni Agnelli, who was Fiat’s chairman at the time.

A number of independent companies have churned out Testarossa convertible and targa conversions over the years, though many of these tend to lack the polished look of vehicles built by the team at Niels van Roij Design.

One of the issues is that the Testarossa’s design was never intended for an open-top version. However, at the strong urging of the car’s owner, a resident of Andorra, Niels van Roij Design has decided to take on the challenge of seamlessly integrating a targa-style top on the original V-12 icon. According to the company, its design will stick with classic aesthetics but combine this with modern engineering solutions.

Ferrari Testarossa targa conversion at Niels van Roij Design

It isn’t clear whether any upgrades are planned for the Testarossa’s 4.9-liter V-12. The donor car in this build is a 1987 example originally delivered in Europe, meaning it likely has around 380 hp. The mid-mounted engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and powers the rear wheels.

The company also hasn’t said when the completed conversion will be revealed.

Niels van Roij Design is no stranger to building unique bodies for classic Ferraris. In 2021 alone, the company revealed shooting brake conversions for both the 550 Maranello and 599 GTB.

Related Articles