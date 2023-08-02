Maserati is close to revealing a wild track car based on the MC20 supercar.

Previously known under the codename Project24, the new track car was confirmed by Maserati on Tuesday as the MCXtrema.

It’s set to debut on Aug. 18 during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of Monterey Car Week, which this year runs Aug. 11-20.

Just 62 examples will be built, and all build slots have been claimed.

Maserati’s Fuoriserie personalization department is handling production. In the future, the department could churn out additional low-volume cars, including commissioned one-offs. The MCXtrema is a prime example of Fuoriserie’s capabilities.

Maserati MCXtrema

The MC20 has already spawned a GT2 race car, but the MCXtrema is a different beast. The car wasn’t designed to meet any racing regulations, meaning its designers were free of all constraints when shaping the car. The result is a design that’s extreme, to say the least.

Under the bespoke carbon-fiber body is the same Dallara-developed carbon tub found in the MC20, but here it’s augmented with an FIA-homologated roll cage. The engine, a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, is also borrowed from the MC20 but with output dialed to 730 hp, up from the MC20’s 621 hp. New turbos were the key upgrade, according to Maserati.

Other features include a 6-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters, adjustable aero, adjustable suspension, lightweight Lexan windows, Brembo brakes, and 18-inch forged wheels with center locks.

Maserati hasn’t released full specifications but has previously hinted at a dry weight of less than 2,755 pounds.

Maserati plans to offer a full program built around the MCXtrema. It will include driver coaching courses, track experiences, and logistics support, similar to programs offered by Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Related Articles