Lexus debuted a concept performance version of the recently unveiled LBX subcompact crossover at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Called the LBX Morizo RR concept, it adds an uprated powertrain to the LBX, which went on sale in markets outside the U.S. last November. Former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, a racing driver and the impetus behind most of the company’s current performance models, was brought in to advise on the project, which is why the concept bears his racing alias Morizo.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR concept

The standard LBX arrived with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-liter inline-3 and a single electric motor, sending 134 hp to the front wheels only. The Morizo RR concept gets a slightly larger 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 from the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, with output bumped to 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Lexus appears to have ditched the hybrid system, but it has added all-wheel drive, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This Direct Automatic Transmission uses software that predicts driving behavior to shift faster. It considers speed and deceleration g-forces like other smart transmissions but also acceleration and braking. This allows it to anticipate when a shift is necessary before the driver changes their driving behavior.

The suspension, tires, and brakes were upgraded as well, according to Lexus, but the automaker didn’t provide much detail.

Lexus LBX Morizo RR concept

Some cosmetic changes were also made, including a new front bumper that joins the Lexus spindle grille with air intakes at the corners. Designers also added splashes of yellow on the grille and brake calipers.

Lexus didn’t discuss plans for a production version of the LBX Morizo RR concept, but such a model would be unlikely to reach the U.S. anyway. Measuring just 165.0 inches long, the LBX is 12.0 inches shorter than the Lexus UX, the brand’s smallest U.S.-market model.

Related Articles