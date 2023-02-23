Fiat’s sole electric vehicle at present is the 500e minicar but it will soon be joined by two more battery-powered offerings.

Parent company Stellantis announced on Tuesday in a presentation outlining its financial results for 2022 that Fiat will launch two EVs in the second half of 2023.

It’s likely neither of the new EVs will reach the U.S. Fiat has confirmed it will bring the 500e to the U.S. in 2024, but at the Los Angeles auto show last year CEO Olivier Francois said “Fiat is the 500, no other car,” when asked what his vision is for Fiat in the U.S. Of course that could change and Fiat could introduce more electric cars in this market.

The identity of the two new vehicles wasn’t mentioned, but one is thought to be a subcompact crossover related to the Jeep Avenger that was launched overseas last fall as Jeep’s first EV.

The Fiat is expected to serve as the replacement for the 500X and feature styling similar to Fiat’s Centoventi concept car from 2019. There are rumors the vehicle may arrive as the new Panda, as the current Panda has been on sale for more than a decade. There will also be a related Alfa Romeo model, possibly called the Brennero.

New Fiat 500e

The identity of the second Fiat EV is less certain, though there are rumors it may be a new Punto subcompact hatchback sharing its underpinnings with other subcompact hatchback offerings from Stellantis like the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 2008.

Fiat will eventually transition to a fully electric lineup by around the end of the decade.

Related Articles