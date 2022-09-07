Contrary to popular belief, Enzo Ferrari didn’t always intend for his race cars to be red.

When he first established the Scuderia Ferrari race team, he originally chose yellow as a signature color. The bright hue, together with blue, appear prominently on the coat of arms of his Modena birthplace, which is also the home of the car company Ferrari.

However, around the time of the founding of the race team, the International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs set red as the official color of Italian racing cars, and as a result Ferrari went along with it and chose red for his race cars, which initially were actually Alfa Romeos. Scuderia Ferrari was established in 1929, well before the Ferrari car company was established in 1947.

Ferrari Formula 1 team to adopt yellow accents for 2022 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari kept yellow for the logo of Scuderia Ferrari. He combined it with the famous Cavallino prancing horse at the request of the family of Italian war hero Francesco Baracca. The prancing horse featured on the fighter planes piloted by Baracca in World War I.

The logo made its debut on the Scuderia Ferrari’s Alfa Romeos entered in the 1932 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which was won by Ferrari drivers Antonio Brivio and Eugenio Siena. The logo has been featured on Ferrari cars ever since.

To mark the connection with yellow, as well as this year’s 100th anniversary of the Monza circuit, Ferrari’s Formula 1 team will feature a splash of the color for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, which will take place at Monza. The color will appear on the car liveries as well as the race suits and helmets of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Ferrari also plans to offer a special merchandise collection with the same shade of yellow, known as Giallo Modena, through its official boutiques and online store.

