Mercedes-Benz AMG, long known for its tire-shredding V-8 and V-12 engines, is well on its way toward an electric future.

The Affalterbach tuner already offers its own versions of Mercedes’ EQE sedan, EQE SUV, and EQS hatchback, and currently it is working on its first dedicated EV.

The dedicated EV will be based on AMG’s own modular EV platform, known as AMG.EA, and is due around 2025. Autocar has learned the model will be a sleek sedan (or hatch) serving as an electric alternative to the current GT 4-Door Coupe.

AMG previewed just such a model last year with the reveal of the Vision AMG concept. The concept was built to showcase the possibilities of the AMG.EA platform and was confirmed by AMG to feature axial-flux motors developed by Yasa, a company wholly owned by Mercedes that specializes in high-performance electric motors.

Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG concept

Axial-flux motors are both lighter and smaller than conventional radial-flux motors of similar output. However, manufacturing axial-flux motors is more difficult, making them a lot less cost-effective. One production-bound unit weighs just 53 pounds but generates up to 480 hp, Yasa chief Tim Woolmer told Autocar. Two of those motors would give the AMG close to 1,000 hp.

In a separate interview with Autocar, Robert Lesnik, Mercedes’ head of exterior design, said the AMG.EA platform has allowed the designers to keep the car very low and sleek. This will help aid efficiency, which is a key factor for the project. Lesnik said AMG also plans active aerodynamic features and even a printed logo similar to what’s used on AMG’s Formula 1 cars and the One hypercar.

AMG has plenty of experience with electric power. It first tested the waters in 2014 with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. It was the fastest, most powerful EV on the market at the time thanks to its 740-hp output. Since then, AMG has gathered more experience, particularly in the areas of energy discharging and recovery, from its F1 program.

Test mules for AMG’s new EV using makeshift EQE bodies are already testing on public roads. The first prototypes sporting the actual body design should surface next year.

Related Articles