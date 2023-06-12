The 2024 Honda CR-V compact crossover follows the redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V with an average price hike of $950 despite no changes, and a new mid-grade hybrid trim, Honda announced Monday.

The new Sport-L hybrid trim gives shoppers a third option between the base Sport and top Sport Touring hybrid models, which Honda says now account for more than 50% of CR-V sales.

The sixth-generation CR-V can be had in two engine choices, a 190-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4, or a 204-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 paired with two electric motors in hybrid models with the Sport designation.

The turbo-4 returns has an EPA rating of 28 mpg city, 34 highway, 30 combined. AWD costs 1 mpg combined. Sport hybrid models rate at 43/36/40 mpg, or 40/34/37 mpg with AWD.

Every CR-V comes with a suite of driver-assist systems, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control that works down to a stop, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

The 2024 Honda CR-V LX starts at $30,795, including a $1,295 destination fee. That marks a steep increase of $1,090 from the redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V, without any changes. It rides on 17-inch wheels and has a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless start, and LED headlights.

The $33,305 EX trim costs $950 more and adds a sunroof, heated front seats, and a power driver’s seat, as well as dual-zone climate control and more stylish 18-inch wheels.

All-wheel drive costs $1,500 more on every model except for the popular EX grade, where Honda jacks up the price $3,500 for AWD.

The top 1.5-liter turbo-4 model, the EX-L, starts at $35,955, which is also a $950 increase. It upgrades to a 9.0-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone compatibility with a wireless charger, and an 8-speaker audio system.

2024 Honda CR-V Sport Touring

The CR-V hybrid starts at $34,645 for the Sport Hybrid, which is also a $950 increase from last year’s entry-level hybrid. The hybrids, or “Sport” grades, add blacked-out trim pieces, black 18-inch wheels, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport model builds off the EX, so the hybrid upcharge is only $1,340 more.

The big news for the 2024 Honda CR-V arrives in a mid-grade hybrid trim, dubbed Sport-L. Splitting the hybrid difference between the base Sport and the loaded Touring, it costs $37,645 and comes with leather seats, a power passenger seat, a power tailgate, and the 9.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless smartphone charger. Honda trims it in black exterior accents as well as 18-inch black wheels.

The range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid has only a $400 increase to $40,795. It comes standard with AWD, and adds 19-inch wheels, Bose 12-speaker audio, navigation, and a wifi hotspot.

Built in Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada, the 2024 Honda CR-V goes on sale this week.

