The configurator for the 2024 BMW M2 has gone live on BMW’s website, and it reveals a starting price of $64,195, including a $995 destination charge.

That’s exactly $1,000 more expensive than last year, when the M2 was redesigned.

As noted by BMW Blog, the configurator only shows the M2’s existing colors of Alpine White, Zandvoort Blue, Black Sapphire, Toronto Red, and Brooklyn Gray, but BMW has announced the new matte colors Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Pure Gray for 2024.

No other changes have been announced, though BMW has been spotted testing a more hardcore variant that will likely be badged an M2 CS. This new variant is expected to arrive for the 2025 model year.

2023 BMW M2

For the regular M2, power in the 2024 model continues to come from a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. With 453 hp, it’s up 48 hp on the previous-generation car. The standard transmission is an 8-speed automatic, but a 6-speed manual can be swapped in at no cost, at least in the U.S. In other markets the manual commands a small premium.

With the manual, which features a rev-matching feature, the 0-60 mph time is a brisk 4.2 seconds. This drops to 3.9 seconds with the automatic. The standard top speed is 155 mph, but it can be raised to 177 mph by adding the available M Driver’s Package, which costs $2,500.

Drive goes to the rear wheels in all M2s, and the drive torque can be split from left to right thanks to an Active M Differential fitted as standard.

Production of the M2 is handled at BMW Group’s plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It’s where the regular 2-Series coupe is also built.

Related Articles