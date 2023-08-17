Acura on Thursday used 2023 Monterey Car Week in California as the backdrop for the debut of its first electric vehicle, the 2024 ZDX.

Deliveries are slated to start in early 2024 and Acura said to expect a starting price in the $60,000 bracket for a base A-Spec grade, rising to a figure in the $70,000 bracket for a sporty Type S grade.

The ZDX is based on General Motors’ Ultium platform and battery technology set and is most closely related to the Ultium-based Cadillac Lyriq. A comparison of the two shows similar elements, like the proportions and design and position of the greenhouse pillars.

GM will also build the ZDX for Acura at the same Spring Hill, Tennessee, plant where the Lyriq is built.

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

The two vehicles’ specifications are also a match. The ZDX A-Spec features a single motor at the rear as standard but can be upgraded with dual-motor all-wheel drive. In both cases, peak output is 340 hp. The range estimate for the rear-wheel-drive setup is 325 miles, while the dual-motor setup gets a 315-mile estimate.

The ZDX Type S will also be available at launch. This grade will come standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive and an output of 500 hp. The range estimate for the Type S is 288 miles. Other performance upgrades for the Type S include 6-piston Brembo calipers and 15.6-inch rotors up front, plus adjustable air suspension, adaptive dampers, and 22-inch wheels.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S

A 102-kwh battery is common to both grades and can be charged at up to 190 kw using a DC fast charger.

The design of the ZDX was previewed by the Precision EV concept unveiled last year. While it doesn’t break new ground for Acura, despite being an EV, it does feature the available color Double Apex Blue Pearl, which was previously only used on the Precision EV concept. The Type S grade can be ordered in the Tiger Eye Pearl burnt orange color that is offered on other Type S vehicles in the Acura fleet.

2024 Acura ZDX Type S

The ZDX measures 197.7 inches long and features five seats split over two rows. Inside, there are digital screens for both the instrument cluster (11.0 inches) and infotainment hub (11.3 inches). Acura has confirmed built-in Google apps and services, Bang & Olufsen audio, and an automated driver-assist feature known as Hands Free Cruise. This last feature, which is similar to GM’s Super Cruise, enables hands-free travel on up to 400,000 miles of roads across the U.S. and Canada, though constant monitoring is still required by the driver.

The reservation process for the ZDX will start later this year and the plan is to sell the vehicle exclusively online. It’s something Acura will also do for all future EVs. The shift to EVs has led other automakers to reevaluate how they sell cars, although most plan to retool existing franchised dealerships instead of shifting to online sales.

